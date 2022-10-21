8th Circ. Rejects Red States' Challenge To Carbon Cost Metric

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 21, 2022, 12:09 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Friday shot down a lawsuit filed by red states that challenged the Biden administration's method for estimating costs related to greenhouse gas pollution, finding the states must wait to sue over specific regulations that utilize the metric....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS