Ky. Justices Revive Hospital's Malpractice Coverage Suit

By Josh Liberatore (October 21, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A hospital may continue to seek insurance coverage for underlying medical malpractice lawsuits related to heart operations, the Kentucky Supreme Court said in a reversal, finding that insurers can't rely on a government subpoena issued to the hospital as a basis for triggering their policies' prior-notice exclusions....

