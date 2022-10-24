Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hawaii Justices Say LG Must Face Exploding Battery Suit

By Mike Curley (October 24, 2022, 12:44 PM EDT) -- The Hawaii Supreme Court has ruled that LG Chem Ltd. must face a suit in the islands over an exploding e-cigarette battery, finding that the state's long-arm statute applies to the company's actions in the state, even if they did not directly lead to the injury....

