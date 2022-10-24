Ky. Justices Cut City Loose From Water Park Amputation Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (October 24, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Kentucky Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit by a woman whose feet were burned by the sun-heated sidewalks of a city water park, which caused an infection and ultimately partial amputation, finding there's no way for water parks to reasonably prevent such injuries....

