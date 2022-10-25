UK Scrutinizes Big Tech Push Into Financial Services

By Alex Davidson (October 25, 2022, 12:02 AM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority launched a study on Tuesday into whether the growing expansion of big tech firms such as Amazon and Google into financial services could restrict competition over the long term....

