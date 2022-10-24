Myanmar Added To Global Money Laundering Blacklist

By Alex Davidson (October 24, 2022, 12:50 PM BST) -- The global standards setter for combating financial crime has moved Myanmar on to its so-called black list of high-risk jurisdictions, alongside North Korea and Iran, because the country has not fully acted on a plan for tackling anti-money laundering failings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS