Attys Say Trump Got 'Special Treatment' Over Seized Docs

By David Minsky (October 24, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Several ex-officials, including former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, have petitioned the Eleventh Circuit in support of the government's case against the special master appointed to oversee the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, arguing the lower court was wrong to give "special treatment" to Donald Trump just because he is a former president....

