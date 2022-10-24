7th Circ. Pushes ADT To Defend Dropping Union Recognition

By Celeste Bott (October 24, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit judge on Monday pressed counsel for security company ADT to provide any legal authority or precedent to justify withdrawing its recognition of a union representing some of its employees based on a decertification petition that wasn't signed by anyone on the collective bargaining unit....

