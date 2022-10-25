Pot Co. Goodness Sues Verano Over Thwarted Acquisition

By Jonathan Capriel (October 25, 2022, 12:32 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Goodness Growth saw its market cap drop by more than 60% after Verano Holdings backed out of a deal to buy the Canadian firm for $413 million, according to a lawsuit filed in Vancouver accusing the Chicago-based company of "undermining" the deal....

