Judge Tosses Restaurant Operator's Virus Coverage Suit

By Hope Patti (October 24, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge tossed a restaurant operator's bid for coverage of its pandemic-related losses against an AmTrust Financial unit, holding that loss of use does not constitute physical loss or damage in order to trigger insurance coverage....

