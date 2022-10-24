Stroock Faces DQ Bid In Hotel Entities' Chancery Court Fight

By Rose Krebs (October 24, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A limited liability company with an indirect ownership stake in a Colorado hotel is seeking to disqualify Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP from representing other entities it sued in Delaware Chancery Court over alleged "bad faith" actions the LLC says have damaged it and caused management issues at the hotel....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS