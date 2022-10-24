Conspiracy Peddlers Cop To Fraud In Voter Robocall Case

By Eric Heisig (October 24, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Conservative activists known for peddling conspiracy theories pled guilty Monday to telecommunications fraud after prosecutors in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, said they were behind tens of thousands of robocalls that sought to suppress minority voter turnout in the 2020 presidential election with false information about mail-in voting....

