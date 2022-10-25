ESG Efforts May Face Cuts Despite Importance, KPMG Says

By Madeline Lyskawa (October 25, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Environmental, social and corporate governance may encounter a new roadblock with mounting economic pressures, according to a survey from KPMG, which found that CEOs are willing to constrain ESG efforts when faced with an impending recession....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS