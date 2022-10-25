The Benefits Of New 4th Circ. Case Law On Appeals

By Matthew Houston and Camryn Keeter (October 25, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Practitioners within the geographical reaches of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit now have clear direction as to the effects of court-ordered dismissals of cases without prejudice: They are final and immediately appealable unless the court expressly grants leave to amend....

