The Transitional Status Of Business Courts' Disclosure Rules

By Christopher Boyne, Julia Caldwell and Emma Laurie-Rhodes (November 10, 2022, 6:41 PM GMT) -- Practice Direction 51U, known as the Disclosure Pilot Scheme, which has operated in the Business and Property Courts since 2019, has lost its pilot status. From Oct. 1, the pilot scheme now exists in the form of the new Practice Direction 57AD, or the Business and Property Court disclosure rules, of general application in the Business and Property Courts....

