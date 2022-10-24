'You Cannot Try A Case Like This': Juul Judge Rips Both Sides

By Dorothy Atkins (October 24, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge presiding over upcoming bellwether trials in multidistrict litigation over electronic cigarette company Juul's marketing on Monday delayed jury selection and expressed his dismay with the parties' contentious evidentiary fights, telling counsel from both sides "you cannot try a case like this."...

