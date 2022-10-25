1st Circ. Says Ch. 11 Stay Voids Court Judgment

By Rick Archer (October 25, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has voided a district court judgment dismissing claims that a pair of Puerto Rican borrowers did not have a binding promise from their bank to refinance their loan, saying while the reasoning was correct the order was entered after the borrowers filed for Chapter 11....

