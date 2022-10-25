BakerHostetler Says Web Scam Client Suit Is Too Flawed

By Ryan Boysen (October 25, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler LLP and Crowell & Moring LLP have asked a Florida federal court to junk a malpractice suit claiming the pair helped a serial scammer build a constellation of predatory websites called On Point Global LLC, claiming the suit suffers from "fatal" procedural flaws....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS