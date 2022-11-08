Fla. Judges Probe Claims In Bolivian Weapons Bribery Suit

By David Minsky (November 8, 2022, 6:19 PM EST) -- Judges on Florida's Third District Court of Appeals on Tuesday asked attorneys to point to specific allegations of wrongdoing against a Brazilian nonlethal weapons manufacturer, which is accused of facilitating bribes made to Bolivian government officials in exchange for doing business with a company supplier....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS