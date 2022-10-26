Judge Signals End To Account Freezing Order 'Honeymoon'

By Richard Crump (October 26, 2022, 6:47 PM BST) -- A recent court ruling giving a Russian oligarch a second shot at unfreezing his U.K. assets in a test case on sanctions enforcement will embolden challenges to account freezing orders after it exposed how they are often waved through with limited judicial scrutiny....

