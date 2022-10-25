Russian Court Denies Drug Appeal From WNBA's Griner

By Alex Lawson (October 25, 2022, 9:39 AM EDT) -- A Russian regional court denied WNBA all-star Brittney Griner's appeal of her drug-smuggling conviction Tuesday, leaving in place a nine-year sentence for the two-time Olympian as the U.S. government continues its effort to free her through diplomatic negotiations....

