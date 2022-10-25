Class Attys Get $8.3M After Life Insurance Deal Finalized

By Emily Enfinger (October 25, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge granted final approval Tuesday to a $25 million deal between a class of life insurance policyholders and Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Co., along with an $8.3 million award to the class counsel, wrapping up a suit alleging policyholders were subject to unlawful insurance cost increases....

