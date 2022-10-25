2 Firms Steer Shrimp Farming Co.'s $275M SPAC Merger

By Tom Zanki (October 25, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- NaturalShrimp Inc. said Tuesday it and special purpose acquisition company Yotta Acquisition Corp. have agreed to a merger that will take the shrimp-focused seafood business public at a value of $275 million, guided by two law firms....

