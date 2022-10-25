First National Asks Pa. Justices To Lower Ratio For Damages

By Matthew Santoni (October 25, 2022, 2:11 PM EDT) -- An attorney for FNB Corp. told the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania Tuesday that a $3.05 million judgment against his clients for poaching employees from an Erie insurance agency was unfair because the ratio of punitive to compensatory damages was more than 11-to-1, but the justices questioned why that ratio should be calculated for all the defendants together....

