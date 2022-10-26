Moody Heir Keeps Receiver In Trust Dispute With Bank

By Tom Lotshaw (October 26, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court upheld the temporary appointment of a receiver in a pending breach of fiduciary duty case involving Moody National Bank's management of trusts for a great-granddaughter of its namesake founder, a patriarch of one of the state's most prominent families....

