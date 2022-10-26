11th Circ. Finds Alabama AG Immune In Wrongful Seizure Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (October 26, 2022, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is immune from a suit alleging he was motivated by an "ongoing feud" with the sheriff of Jefferson County when he seized $240,000 in a bank account belonging to the sheriff's brother as part of an investigation into illegal gambling, the Eleventh Circuit said Tuesday....

