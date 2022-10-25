Del. Justices OK Wilks Law To Assert Lien On Arbitral Award

By Rose Krebs (October 25, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Wilks Law LLC can assert a $125,229 lien on a $220,220 arbitration award won by an investing entity the firm represented in disputes over real estate investments in apartment complexes in Nashville, Tennessee....

