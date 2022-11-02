Property Claim Ruling Rightly Backs Texas Removal Policy

By Karl Schulz (November 2, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 3, in its Advanced Indicator & Manufacturing v. Acadia Insurance Co. decision,[1] the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit resolved a thorny split in Texas federal district courts regarding Texas Insurance Code Chapter 542A by returning to a bedrock principle governing removal. Now as long as the insurer has elected to accept the adjuster's liability any time before removal — even after suit is filed — there is no possibility of recovery against the adjuster and removal will be proper....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS