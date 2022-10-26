Ex-CFO Sentenced To 3½ Years For $2M Fraud At NC Biz

By Hayley Fowler (October 26, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The longtime chief financial officer of a North Carolina industrial equipment supplier will spend more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud for embezzling $2 million, federal prosecutors said....

