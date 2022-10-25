Skadden-Led Intel Spinoff Prices $861M IPO Above Range

By Tom Zanki (October 25, 2022, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Intel Corp.'s self-driving unit Mobileye Global Inc. raised $861 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday that priced above its range, marking a rare IPO in an otherwise dormant market, steered by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and underwriters counsel Sullivan & Cromwell LLP....

