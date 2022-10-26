Tepezza Drugmaker Says Label Did Warn Of Hearing Loss

By Danielle Ferguson (October 26, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Horizon Therapeutics has asked an Illinois federal judge to dismiss claims that it failed to alert the public that a drug it developed to treat thyroid eye disease can cause permanent hearing loss, saying the drug company put possible reactions on its label and warned physicians that hearing impairment was a common side effect....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS