Sheikh Denied Retrial After Ill Health Prevents Live Testimony

By Joanne Faulkner (October 26, 2022, 4:40 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal refused Wednesday to adjourn an insolvency trial brought by liquidators of a tycoon's property portfolio for the fourth time due to the tycoon's ill health, agreeing that it was unlikely he would ever be fit to give oral evidence....

