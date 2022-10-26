Ex-Worker Must Arbitrate Sex Assault Claims Against Snack Co.

By Grace Elletson (October 26, 2022, 2:35 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate court affirmed a lower court's decision to send a former snack food company worker's sexual harassment and assault claims to arbitration, ruling that a state law arbitration loophole for bias claims is preempted by federal law....

