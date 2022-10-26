Chamberlain Can't Get PTAB To Review Garage Door IP

By Jasmin Jackson (October 26, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has rebuffed Chamberlain Group's call to review a rival's garage door patent that has been asserted by Overhead Door in ongoing infringement litigation in U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's courtroom, ruling that Chamberlain wouldn't likely prevail on its invalidity challenge....

