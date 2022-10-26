Biden Admin. Rolls Out $1B For Green School Buses

By Tom Lotshaw (October 26, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Biden-Harris administration on Wednesday announced nearly $1 billion in grant awards to help hundreds of school districts across the country buy nearly 2,500 new electric or low-emission buses for students....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS