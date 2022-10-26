Chicago Ex-Teamsters Head Gets 19 Months For Extortion

By Celeste Bott (October 26, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a former Teamsters leader to 19 months in prison for extorting a company that relied on Teamster labor, saying prison time was warranted despite his cooperation in another case that led to a state senator's conviction. ...

