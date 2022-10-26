Family Name Off-Limits For New Venture, 6th Circ. Finds

By Nate Beck (October 26, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday found that the former members of a family business can't simply tack on "Michigan" to the name of their new venture to avoid a lower court's injunction preventing them from using the "Singh" name entirely....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS