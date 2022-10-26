Insurer May Void Policy Over Landscaper's Misrepresentation

By Hope Patti (October 26, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- An AmTrust Financial unit that defended a landscaping company in an underlying slip-and-fall suit may rescind its policy based on misrepresentations in the landscaper's insurance application, a Michigan federal court ruled Wednesday, saying the insurer is also entitled to recover reasonable defense costs that it incurred....

