Apple Loses Bid To Reopen Discovery In Caltech IP Suit

By Adam Lidgett (October 26, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has shot down Apple and Broadcom's bid to reopen discovery in the California Institute of Technology's infringement suit over data transmission patents, saying the companies weren't diligent enough in looking into sublicenses prior to an earlier trial....

