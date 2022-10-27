Musk Reportedly Closes $44B Twitter Deal After 6-Month Saga

By Jeff Montgomery (October 27, 2022, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk reportedly completed his acquisition of the global megaphone that is Twitter on Thursday, in a $44 billion, $54.20-per-share deal that he celebrated in late April, tried to break off in early July and closed just ahead of Halloween after a costly and bruising Delaware Court of Chancery battle that was racing toward trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS