NJ Accused Of Bias For Only Giving Raises To Some Workers

By Lauren Berg (October 27, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The pandemic created dangerous working conditions for many state workers, but New Jersey has shown favoritism by handing out raises to white male corrections officers, while ignoring health care and human services workers who are majority women and people of color, according to a complaint filed Wednesday in state court....

