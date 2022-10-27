EEOC Ends Sexual Harassment Suit With Hilton-Brand Hotel

By Joyce Hanson (October 27, 2022, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi federal judge has closed a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission case against a Hilton-branded hotel, saying the EEOC and the company negotiated a $20,000 payout to a housekeeper who claimed she was fired after complaining that a supervisor sexually harassed her....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS