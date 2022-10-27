The Term: Carter Phillips On His Supreme Court Success

Law360 (October 27, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The composition of the U.S. Supreme Court has changed dramatically since Carter Phillips' first argument in 1982, but his preparation for his 89th argument next month will be largely the same. The Sidley Austin LLP partner spoke to Law360's The Term this week on the lessons learned from his prolific career and why he isn't surprised by his former colleague Justice Samuel Alito's rising profile on the nation's top court. Plus, a look at the latest election litigation on the justices' "shadow docket." ...

