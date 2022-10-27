5th Circ. Upholds Liberty Mutual's Win Over Oil Spill Coverage

By Madeline Lyskawa (October 27, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Liberty Mutual doesn't have to provide coverage for a crude oil company fighting an ongoing, 15-year Louisiana oil spill, the Fifth Circuit said Wednesday, finding that a total pollution exclusion applied to relieve the insurer of its obligations....

