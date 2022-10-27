Virgin Countersues Heineken Over 'Virgin Desperados'

By Alex Baldwin (October 27, 2022, 8:40 PM BST) -- Virgin has asked a London court to bar Heineken from continuing to use the word "Virgin" to market the non-alcoholic variant of its Desperados pale lager, firing back at a bid to invalidate some of its European trademarks from the Dutch brewer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS