Justices Hear Harvard Admissions Case Amid 1st Circ. Slump

By Chris Villani and Brian Dowling (October 27, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on Monday in a suit against Harvard University that could undo affirmative action in higher education and amid a yearslong track record of reversing First Circuit rulings that experts say highlights a stark partisan divide....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS