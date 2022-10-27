Feds, Dem Sens. Urge High Court To Reject NC Election Case

By James Arkin (October 27, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The federal government, nearly two dozen U.S. senators and a coalition of states urged the Supreme Court to reject a controversial legal theory that would bar state courts from ruling on election policy, arguing the theory is based on an incorrect interpretation of the Constitution that would disrupt election administration and lead to significant new election challenges....

