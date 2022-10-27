2nd Circ. Revives Bank Worker's Political Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (October 27, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit reinstated a lawsuit Thursday that accused a bank of violating New York state law when it pushed out a worker who ran for the Legislature, saying a jury might find the bank's ultimatum that he either keep his job or run for office illegal....

