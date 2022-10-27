Chiropractic Office And Stroke Victim Demand Injury Coverage

By Elizabeth Daley (October 27, 2022, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A woman who suffered a stroke after chiropractic manipulations in 2019 has joined the chiropractor's office in demanding that its insurer pay something toward her $1.5 million dollar arbitration award in a case removed to Missouri federal court by the office's insurers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS