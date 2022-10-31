High Times Buyer Says Shareholder Lied About Ex-CEO's Suit

By Mike Curley (October 31, 2022, 12:46 PM EDT) -- The owners of High Times magazine are suing a former majority shareholder of the magazine's parent company, saying that she lied about litigation with a former executive during negotiations to buy out that parent company in 2016, costing the new owners $10 million....

